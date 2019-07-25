Boo Boo Coffee located on Lordswood Road has made a move towards a sustainable future as the first coffee shop in Birmingham to become a pioneer of the first fully recyclable coffee cup made of recycled paper, the Frugal Cup.

Image: Boo Boo Coffee opts for Frugal Cup. Photo: courtesy of Frugalpac.

According to a report by the World Wildlife Fund (WWF) and Eunomia Research & Consulting, the UK is set to throw away a third more single-use coffee cups than at present by 2030.

Designed specifically to combat this, the ‘Frugal Cup’ offers an environmentally-friendly solution for cafes and consumers seeking an alternative to difficult-to-recycle disposable cups. Fully recyclable and made from 96% recycled materials, the Frugal Cup consists of two elements that separate so both the paperboard and food grade liner can be easily recycled during the standard recycling process.

The cup being trialled by Boo Boo Coffee aims to raise awareness of the level of coffee cup waste in the industry and kick off the ‘recyclable cup revolution’ among consumers and the industry alike. To mark the switch, Boo Boo Coffee will stock limited edition, exclusively designed cups by our celebrity ambassador, BBC Radio personality and eco-warrior Gemma Cairney.

Georgie Lawrence, Owner of Boo Boo Coffee commented:

“We’re delighted to be stocking Frugal Cup, the only fully sustainable option currently on the market. We’re committed to doing what we can to help the reduction of coffee cup waste in the UK and encourage our customers to recycle their coffee cups after use, as we work towards supporting an environmentally sustainable economy.”

Source: Company Press Release