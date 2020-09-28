The 100% recyclable and sustainable packaging has been designed for 500g packs of organic tomatoes, which are sold at PENNY supermarkets

Mondi has designed sustainable Coral Tray for BIOhof’s organic tomatoes. (Credit: Mondi)

Germany-based BIOhof Kirchweidach has collaborated with packaging and paper manufacturer Mondi to replace plastic wrapping with a fully corrugated solution for its fresh produce.

Mondi has designed 100% recyclable Coral Tray with lid made of recycled corrugated board for 500g packs of organic tomatoes, which are sold at PENNY supermarkets managed by German retailer REWE Group.

BIOhof Kirchweidach managing director Florian Steiner said: “Due to the stability of the packaging, the product is extremely well protected against damage. It also eliminates the risk of the tomatoes being bruised in the shopping basket or on the way home with consumers.”

The recyclable and plastic-free Coral Tray has allowed BIOhof to replace its earlier packaging that used 2.5g of plastic film per pack, thereby supporting REWE Group’s sustainability goals.

Mondi has produced Coral Tray by using renewable material and recycled corrugated board to meet the sustainable requirements of the producers, retailers and consumers, as well as minimise food waste.

Mondi uses EcoSolutions customer-centric approach to develop Coral Tray

Mondi has developed the Coral Tray using EcoSolutions customer-centric approach, which enables customers to design sustainable packaging and paper solutions.

According to the packaging company, the corrugated board has an average recycling rate of more than 80% in Europe.

Mondi Corrugated Solutions product innovation manager Jan Blankiewicz said: “At Mondi, we are committed to being Sustainable by Design and were delighted to work with BIOhof to help expand their portfolio of sustainable packaged products. The Coral Tray offers great shelf appeal.

"The Coral Tray offers great shelf appeal. Mondi's expertise ensured the perfect balance was struck between good consumer view of the product inside, tray stability for stacking during transport and perfect stiffness for mechanisation."

