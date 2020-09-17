The new 80% paper-based packaging is used by SalzburgMilch Premium brand and the premium own-brand SPAR Naturpur organic cheese slices

Mondi launches updated PerFORMing range for cold meats and cheese. (Credit: Mondi.)

Packaging and paper manufacturer Mondi has partnered with Austrian dairy producer SalzburgMilch and hypermarket chain SPAR to launch fully recyclable packaging solution for cold meats and cheese.

The Mondi’s new 80% paper-based fully recyclable food packaging, named PerFORMing removable, is being used for SalzburgMilch Premium and SPAR’s own-brand Natur*pur organic cheese slices in 175g packets.

Mondi said that the new packaging helps SalzburgMilch reduce its plastic usage by approximately 40 tonnes per year when compared to its previously used rigid plastic trays.

In a press statement, Mondi said: “The shallow paper tray combines the recyclability of paper with the essential barrier properties of a thin plastic coating to keep food fresh and avoid waste.”

The new packaging is an updated and more sustainable version of the Mondi’s original PerFORMing range which was launched in 2019.

The new packaging enables 100% paper recycling across Europe

Unlike the original product that allows it to be recycled in Austrian paper recycling streams, the updated packaging can be easily separated from the paper tray, enabling 100% paper recycling across Europe.

Made locally in Austria, the PerFORMing removable is part of Mondi’s EcoSolutions approach that aims to find the most sustainable packaging for its customers.

Mondi Functional Paper & Films COO Marko Schuster said: “The PerFORMing removable uses paper where possible, significantly reducing the carbon footprint, and plastic when useful, to extend the shelf life and help prevent food waste.

“As both components can easily be separated and the paper fully recycled across Europe, this is a big step for us with waste streams differing vastly across regions.

“We will continue to further develop our products as we work with partners to create a circular economy for sustainable packaging.”

Recently, Mondi has completed the installation of new equipment at its Szczecin corrugated box production plant in Poland to increased demand for e-commerce packaging solutions in Europe.