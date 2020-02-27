Biffa’s high-density polyethylene (rHDPE) plastic, which will be used by Müller UK for its milk bottles

Müller UK will use rHDPE plastic in all its milk bottles. (Credit: Müller UK & Ireland)

UK-based recycling and waste management provider Biffa has been awarded a contract by dairy company Müller UK for the supply of food-grade recycled plastic.

Under the contract, Biffa’s Polymers division will be responsible for the supply of high-density polyethylene (rHDPE) plastic, which will be used by Müller UK for its milk bottles.

The deal is a part of Müller UK’s efforts to meet the increasing demand for packaging made from recycled materials.

Additionally, the order is expected to help the company achieve levels of rHDPE inclusion in its milk bottles exceed the industry standards, as well as meet the targets set by the UK’s Dairy Roadmap.

Biffa Polymers commercial manager Chris Hanlon said: “We are delighted to help Müller UK improve its usage of high-quality food-grade recycled plastic. We are a trusted partner for dairy manufacturers and are committed to supporting them achieve their sustainability targets with innovative, industry-leading technologies.”

Recycled plastic to be produced at Biffa’s Redcar plant

Biffa plans to produce the rHDPE plastic at its rHDPE food grade production plant in Redcar, North Yorkshire.

Müller, which is currently using 100% recyclable rHDPE fresh milk bottles, has made earlier announced substantial investment to manufacture its own fresh milk packaging using up to 40% of the plastic made from recycled material.

The dairy company is committed to removing all plastic straws from its products in 2020. As part of the plan, the firm recently introduced fresh school milk with paper straws.

Recently, Biffa has opened a new £27.5m ($35.7m) polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastic recycling plant in County Durham, UK.

Located in Seaham, County Durham, the facility will have the capacity to convert up to 57,000 tonnes of PET annually that is equivalent to 1.3 billion plastic bottles.