The pack includes a new 10ml bottle that can be integrated with the firm’s existing integral dropper and 14mm tamper-evident cap

Berry M&H has launched new dropper pack for healthcare and personal care applications. (Credit: Berry Global Inc)

Berry M&H has introduced a new complete dropper solution suitable for specialist healthcare and personal care applications.

The dropper pack includes a new 10ml bottle manufactured in low-density polyethylene (LDPE), which can be integrated with the firm’s existing integral dropper and 14mm tamper-evident cap.

The integral dropper within the pliable LDPE bottle facilitates an easy and precise application of solutions.

Berry’s new pack features tamper-evident closure, which offers full security and reassurance to the end-user.

In August this year, Berry M&H unveiled a new family range of square round polyethylene terephthalate (PET) bottles to meet the demand in the fruit juice market.

Dubbed Sqround, the Berry M&H’s new bottles range is designed for a wide variety of juice and other non-alcoholic drinks.

Berry M&H has expertise in the production and decoration of quality plastic bottles, jars, flexible tubes and closures.

The company’s products can be used in various markets such as personal care, healthcare, pharmaceutical, nutritional, pet care, automotive and homecare. Berry M&H manufactures more than 600 million bottles per annum for the health care market.

The company offers a range of designs and sizes for customers to easily select a suitable packing solution for their required product fill, thereby enabling to eliminate excessive packaging and optimise transport and storage.