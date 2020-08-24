The new bottles are made available in five sizes including 250ml, 300ml, 500ml, 750ml and 1litre

Berry M&H’s new range of square round PET bottles. (Credit: Berry Global Inc.)

Berry M&H has unveiled a new family range of square round polyethylene terephthalate (PET) bottles to meet the increasing demand in the fruit juice market.

Dubbed Sqround, the Berry M&H’s new bottles range is designed for a wide variety of juice and other non-alcoholic drinks.

The firm said that the bottles are made available in five sizes including 250ml, 300ml, 500ml, 750ml and 1 litre, and as well as virgin PET.

Sqround bottle range is recyclable

Recyclable at end of life, the new bottles can be manufactured with between 30% and 100% food-approved post-consumer recycled PET, Berry noted.

Berry M&H Llantrisant area sales manager Dean Williams said: “Successful brands in the juice market need a packaging solution that guarantees protection and extended shelf life, offers an eye-catching appealing shape with high performance and, most importantly, is aligned with sustainable trends and regulations.

“I believe our new square round range will deliver all of this to our customers.”

The neck dimensions of the bottles allow drinks producers to use one closure across all sizes while the bottles are designed to be compatible with the majority of the existing filling systems.

Berry said that the bottle’ attractive design, together with the high clarity of the PET, offers enhanced on-shelf presentation while providing effective protection and integrity of the contents.

Last year, Berry Global company M&H Corby said it has provided custom-moulded bottles for Re:Nourish’s four fresh and healthy soups.

The new 500ml ‘grab and go’ bottle has been designed to enable its contents to be heated in a microwave.