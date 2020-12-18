The partnership allows Berry to procure food-grade polypropylene for food and healthcare packaging

Berry Global Group has entered into an agreement with Spanish fossil fuel company Repsol to boost sustainable circular resins in packaging.

Under the deal, Repsol will supply ISCC Plus certified circular polyolefins from its Repsol Reciclex range to Berry.

The polyolefins are secured by advanced recycling, facilitated by the adoption of new chemical recycling technologies, of post-consumer plastic waste not suitable for conventional recycling.

The deal allows Berry to procure food-grade polypropylene for food and healthcare packaging. Initially, Berry will utilise the materials in manufacturing at its facilities in Europe.

Repsol has certified all its petrochemical complexes for the production of circular polyolefins under the ISCC PLUS certification.

The company also uses advanced technology to produce circular polyolefins, which have the same quality and functionality as virgin polyolefins.

Berry aims to integrate 10% recycled content across its fast-moving consumer goods packaging ahead of schedule for its Impact 2025 sustainability strategy, as well as intends to become a net-zero company by 2050.

Berry consumer packaging international division president Jean-Marc Galvez said: “We continue to utilize new and innovative methods to create more environmentally sustainable packaging and are proud to partner with like-minded suppliers in these efforts.

“By recovering and diverting plastic that would have otherwise been sent to landfill or incineration, we are working towards our common goal of promoting a circular economy.”

