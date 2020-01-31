Berry Global and Georgia-Pacific Recycling will team up to create a closed-loop system to recover, sort, and reprocess post-consumer resin

Berry Global supports the transition towards a more circular economy. (Credit: Thanks for your Like • donations welcome from Pixabay)

US-based Berry Global Group has signed an agreement with Georgia-Pacific Recycling to facilitate the collection and repurpose of post-consumer materials.

The partnership will allow the firms to jointly create a closed-loop system to recover, sort, and reprocess post-consumer resin (PCR).

Berry Global chairman and CEO Tom Salmon said: “As the demand for PCR continues to increase, it is critical we find ways to supplement the market of recycled content through multiple methods, be it mechanical recycling, chemical recycling, or other methods and processes.

“We are excited to recover these PE films that we ourselves manufacture and give them a second life, providing not only a recycling solution for our customers, but also a stream of recycled content for them.”

Berry Global, Georgia-Pacific to support transition towards circular economy

Berry Global said that the two companies will leverage their respective expertise to increase domestic plastics recovery and support the transition towards the circular economy.

Georgia-Pacific Recycling plans to use its network of recycled material suppliers and logistics providers to transport the post-consumer plastic material for recycling.

Berry will be responsible for the reprocessing of collected plastic material. The resulting material will later be incorporated into Berry’s broad portfolio of polyethylene film and polypropylene products.

Georgia-Pacific Recycling president Marc Forman said: “With nearly 50 years of experience in the recycling industry, our business continues to grow and evolve as the market now rapidly changes.

“This partnership with Berry exemplifies our ability to provide nationwide recycling solutions for plastic, paper, and metals. Partnering with suppliers and producers helps us collaboratively meet the growing demands of consumers and society for increased use of recycled material.”

The partners are planning to commence material collection in the first quarter of 2020 followed by reprocessing in the second quarter.

In November 2019, Berry Global partnered with SABIC for the production and use of circular polymers from chemical recycling.

Berry intends to use advanced methods to create environmentally sustainable packaging, as part of its commitment to support the circular economy.