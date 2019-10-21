The two caps, which are designed to offer a high-quality appearance, meet the ISO 8317, the EU standard for child-resistance

Image: Berry UCP/Zeller Plastik’s child-resistant closures. Photo: courtesy of RPC Group Ltd.

RPC’s Berry UCP/Zeller Plastik Norwich in the UK has announced that it is supplying child-resistant closures (CRCs) to chemicals contract filler Liquiform for a number of cleaning products supplied to major retailers.

A part of the UK-based DNR Group, Liquiform has selected Berry’s the Fez Angle Neck Bleach Squeeze & Turn CRC and 38mm Clic-loc closure for cleaning products.

The two caps are made available in red colour

The two caps, which are produced in red colour, are designed to offer a high-quality appearance as well as ease of use and maximum safety. The packs said are said to meet the ISO 8317, the EU standard for child-resistance.

The firm said in a statement: “The Fez closure incorporates patented aperture technology developed by the local Development team in the plant. This provides the single-walled CRC with the necessary flexibility in the squeeze band to create a closure that maintains ease of access for an older population without sacrificing child-resistant performance.”

Berry said that the lightweight Fez closure, which has been designed using Finite Element Analysis (FEA) software to model the physical response of a structure to stress, offers important material savings and sustainability benefits while maintaining high performance.

The lightweighting process has reduced the weight of the cap by 40% compared to the previous closure format.

Liquiform director Brian Wiper said: “The closures from Berry UCP/Zeller Plastik are both attractive and functional and provide the vital combination of consumer safety and ease of use that delivers a positive image for the brand owner.”

