Image: Berry’s Superfos has provided SuperLift container for Tangerine Confectionery’s Barratt’s sweets. Photo: courtesy of RPC Group Ltd.

Berry Global company Superfos has provided its SuperLift container for UK confectionery company Tangerine Confectionery’s Barratt sweets.

Tangerine has used SuperLift colourful, and creative pack to re-launch its Barratt seasonal range for UK consumers.

SuperLift tubs, which are made of recyclable polypropylene, are provided in vivid colours to improve the shelf appeal of the products.

According to the company, the tubs helped to generate significant in-store backing with feature space and promotional support, enabling to increase demand for the sweets.

Tangerine Confectionery category management director and marketing manager Russell Tanner said: “The great finish of the tub helps to display the vibrant fun side of our brand.

“We have seen a really strong sales performance. Last year’s sales have been clearly positive and, with a move to the Superfos tub, we have gained additional distribution in the market.”

The application of in-mould labelling for the decoration facilitates enough creativity. Superfos has also worked with the UK confectionery company to develop a visually-appealing pack.

Tangerine organised a joint session for its design agency and Superfos for the main artwork design sign-off, enabling to make required amendments.

The re-launched Barratt sweets are available in 750g tubs for the consumers in the UK and Australia. Tangerine’s Retros variety is also available in a smaller 630g version.

Tanner further said: “It has a very strong shelf standout and makes a perfect gift of sweets to yourself or someone else. This was something we wanted to push with the new tub, and we have been absolutely successful with it.”

In July this year, Superfos has been selected to supply different-shaped and sustainable pack solutions to an Italian company Carioca.

Carioca is involved in the production of a wide variety of felt-tip pens and crayons for creative children and adults across the world.