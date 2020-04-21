Through TerraCycle, consumers can recycle used pens, mechanical pencils, markers and other stationery products and packaging nationwide

BIC seeks to further enhance the sustainability of its products. (Credit: Andreas Lischka from Pixabay)

BIC, a provider of stationery, lighters and shavers, has teamed up with recycling firm TerraCycle to launch programmes to recycle stationery products and packaging.

The move is a part of BIC’s effort to further enhance the sustainability of its products and reduce its impact on the environment.

The partners plan to launch BIC Stationery Recycling Program, which aims to offer consumers a free and easy way to recycle their fully-used pens, mechanical pencils, markers and other stationery products and parts of packaging in the US.

Waste plastic remolded to produce new recycled products

Upon gathering, the waste is cleaned and melted into hard plastic, which is remolded to produce new recycled products.

Through the programme, consumers will also receive an incentive for every shipment of used pens, markers, mechanical pencils, highlighters, glue sticks, watercolor dispensers and paint sets collected and sent to TerraCycle for recycling.

BIC said that the consumers will have an option to donate the earned points to a school or charitable organisation of their choice.

BIC North American general manager Mary Fox said: “Our collection program with TerraCycle gives consumers a simple way to recycle their writing instruments and art supplies to make a difference in the world.

“Sustainability has always been at BIC’s core. We are thrilled to expand this program to the U.S. from Europe, where we have successfully recycled an astounding 46 million items.”

Additionally, the programme collects the soft, flexible plastic packaging that is used by some of the writing instruments.

In 2011, BIC and TerraCycle teamed up to collect and recycle used stationery products in Europe. Last year, the partners launched a similar programme in Australia and New Zealand.

Recently, F. Gaviña & Sons, the makers of Don Francisco’s Coffee and Café La Llave Espresso, has collaborated with TerraCycle to create a free recycling programme for their coffee pods.