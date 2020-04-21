Don Francisco's Coffee Family Reserve single-serve coffee pods and espresso capsules, as well as the espresso capsules and espresso-style single-serve coffee pods of Café La Llave, will be recycled

F. Gaviña & Sons, the makers of Don Francisco’s Coffee and Café La Llave Espresso, has collaborated with international recycling firm TerraCycleto create a free recycling programme for their coffee pods.

The partnership will work to recycle Don Francisco’s Coffee Family Reserve single-serve coffee pods and espresso capsules as well as the espresso capsules and espresso-style single-serve coffee pods of Café La Llave.

Under the Coffee Pod Recycling Programme, consumers can now send their used single serve coffee pods and espresso capsules to be recycled at free of cost.

Also, the consumers can now mail in the used pods as well as the capsules using a prepaid shipping label.

F. Gaviña & Sons executive marketing director Lisette Gaviña Lopez said: “As coffee growers and roasters, my family built our business on a 150-year legacy and passion for coffee that runs deep and spans four generations.

“Sustainability is at the core of every business decision we make, and as we innovate to meet the changing needs and preferences of our customers, we also look for new ways to minimise environmental impact.

“Through our partnership with TerraCycle, we can now extend our environmental efforts beyond the shelf with a responsible recycling program for our espresso capsule and coffee pod customers.”

The packaging which is collected will be cleaned, separated by material type, melted and remoulded to make new recycled products and the residual coffee will be sent to an industrial composting facility.

Consumers can earn points with every shipment

Through the recycling programme, consumers can earn points with every shipment sent to the recycling firm.

The points can be used for charitable gifts or can be converted to cash and donated to the non-profit, school or charitable organisation of their choice.

Interested individual, school, office, or community organisation can participate in the Coffee Pod Recycling Programme.

