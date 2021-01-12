The design update is expected to provide a fresh new look for the natural foods brand, as well as enhance shelf appeal across the complete line up of products

Bakery On Main has unveiled a complete rebrand across all product lines. (Credit: Business Wire)

US-based gluten-free CPG manufacturer Bakery On Main has unveiled new packaging across its product portfolio to better promote the brand.

The new design integrates the elements of the original package design, including the quaint bakery feel, with updated graphics and bold colours.

The design update is believed to provide a fresh new look for the natural foods brand and enhance shelf appeal across the complete line up of products.

Bakery On Main collaborated with CA Brand for the development of a singular visual design, which focuses brand elements such as punched up certification graphics and bright brand colour pallet that will provide enhanced visual brand block on the shelf.

According to the company, the new design will help consumers easily locate the brand on the shelf and will also appeal to the consumer seeking to find healthy, wholesome, safe and certified gluten-free products.

Bakery On Main’s new packaging is available across the US both in brick and mortar, as well as on e-commerce.

Bakery On Main president and founder Michael Smulders said: “Bakery On Main has been a mainstay for gluten-free consumers looking for great-tasting, safe gluten-free foods.

“As we continue to innovate and expand our brand families and product lineup, we wanted to refresh the brand look to make it easier to find on shelf, while at the same time, retaining some of the unique retro brand elements our consumers have told us they love.”