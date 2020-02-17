The new unit will be responsible for manufacturing digitally printed flexible packaging such as stand-up pouches, pillow pouches, shrink wrap and printed film

Officials from Baker Labelsamong others during the opening of BakPac. (Credit: Bakers)

UK-based trade printer Baker Labels has launched BakPac, the company’s new flexible packaging arm.

BakPac will be responsible for manufacturing digitally printed flexible packaging such as stand-up pouches, pillow pouches, shrink wrap and printed film.

Baker Labels invests $3.2m in BakPac

Baker Labels has invested $3.2m in BakPac for a factory expansion and renovation as well as for the installation of three new presses.

The three presses purchased for BakPac include HP Indigo 20000 for digital printing, Enprom thermal laminator for thermal lamination, and Karville pouch maker for pouch conversion.

Baker Labels managing director Steve Baker said: “It’s a big step to move into the manufacture of flexible packaging so we’ve been planning this for a couple of years.

“Making the equipment investments, designing the factory refurbishment and the training and educating of our staff all took meticulous planning and a lot of time but it’s been a brilliant journey and we’ve had great support from HP, ABG and Karville along the way.”

Compared to traditional methods, the production of digitally printed flexible packaging reduces waste and energy consumption during production, uses less material during production, and reduced carbon emissions and zero hazardous chemicals.

BakPac, as a trade supplier, will offer services including production of complete pouches, print only roll stock, print and laminate, pouch conversion from customer printed stock, material supplied by customer, concept proofing, and white label packaging and invoicing.

Additionally, the new arm will offer recyclable, compostable and biodegradable material options to customers.

BakPac general manager Phil Smith said: “From joining the business and hitting the ground running 8 months ago we have converted an empty warehouse into a state of the art digital flexpac factory which involved a new mezzanine floor, room build, high voltage substation install, internal power circuit revamp, 3 machine installs, staff training, testing equipment and BRC standard programme.

“Wow, it has been such an exciting and busy few months all made possible by the support of an incredible team at Bakers.”

Last year, Baker Labels commissioned two Ashe Diamond and Solitaire slitters to add efficiency and boost production.