Image: The Baker Labels’ new Ashe slitters installed at the site. Photo: courtesy of Baker Materials.

UK-based label print provider Baker Labels has commissioned two Ashe Diamond and Solitaire slitters to add efficiency and boost production.

The Ashe Diamond and Solitaire slitters have replaced the previous Parkland slitter, which provided services for two decades.

Baker Labels said it has invested £300k ($384.8k) in the new slitters for its materials department, Baker Materials.

The Diamond slitter, (named Neil) features a duplex rewind section with rotary slitting and control console, a separate shaftless unwind stand and reel lift and an offload trolley.

With a maximum web width of 1,650mm, the slitter can slit at speeds of up to 500m per minute.

The Solitaire slitter (named Bruce) is equipped with a free-standing slitting/unwinding machine combined with a separate shafted unwind stand and an offload trolley.

With a maximum speed of 500m per minute, the slitter has a maximum web width of 600mm.

Additional features of the two slitters include blade lights for clearer visibility during slitting; Banana/bowed roller for running films without creasing; and lay down rollers to push the material down and the air out between the layers.

Bakers production manager Paul Sykes said: “The continued challenge for us to be able to satisfy the demand from customers to provide them with a faster, even more efficient quality service was the driver behind us investing in two new slitters.

“The quality of the new ASHE Diamond and Solitaire slitters is fantastic and our Materials team have been working hard in training to adapt to the new kit.”

Baker Materials is a distributor of self-adhesive and non-self-adhesive label materials in the UK.

It offers a wide range of branded and non-branded label products and serves as a distributor for brands such as Avery Dennison, Raflatac, Lintec, DuPont, Arjobex, 3M, Manter, Smith & McLaurin, Kernow Coatings and Intercoat.

Earlier this year, Baker Labels has purchased Screen’s Truepress Jet L350UV+LM press to boost its production operations.

The Truepress Jet L350UV+LM, which uses low migration inks, has been designed to produce premium labels that are compliant with the stringent safety standards of food packaging.