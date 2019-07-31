Terrene sustainable label and packaging materials are lighter and thinner compared to traditional materials

Image: AWT offers label and packaging solutions for medical, industrial/OEM, food and beverage, personal care/health and beauty, household and specialty markets. Photo: courtesy of jacqueline macou from Pixabay.

AWT Labels & Packaging has expanded its product portfolio with the introduction of new Terrene sustainable label and packaging materials.

The new sustainable label and packaging materials will help meet the increasing demand for earth-friendly packaging options by the company’s customers.

Advantages of Terrene sustainable label and packaging material

Based on the labelling or packaging requirements of the clients, the Terrene line of materials will offer a host of sustainable options that are recyclable, compostable and biodegradable.

AWT said that the new materials have been launched following extensive research on material options that will perform in the marketplace and deliver on sustainability promises.

AWT will provide material options depending on the customer’s sustainability goals and the final application for the package or label.

The options include materials with a high percentage of post-consumer recycled (PCR) content, recycle-ready, compostable and biodegradable.

Terrene portfolio materials are lighter and thinner compared to traditional materials available in the industry, said the company.

AWT’s new materials will also help customers to reduce transportation costs and carbon footprints.

AWT sales and marketing senior vice president Chip Fuhrmann said: “We’re always listening to our customers, and we’ve been hearing their desire to have cost-effective sustainable options for labeling and packaging for some time now. We’re now able to fulfill those wishes with our Terrene line.”

AWT provides label and packaging solutions for medical, industrial/OEM, food and beverage, personal care/health and beauty, household and speciality markets.

The company’s product portfolio is comprised of digital labels and packaging, flexible packaging solutions, flexo labels, shrink sleeves and clinical trial labels.

In August 2018, AWT Labels and Packaging acquired US-based Citation Clinical Labeling Systems, which provides clinical trial labels for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, clinical research organizations, and clinical packagers.

Citation offers advanced product quality, project management, customer service and speed to market services for the pharmaceutical customers. It is currently operating under the name of Citation Healthcare Labels.