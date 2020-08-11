Under the partnership, Auxly and Greentec’s E-waste recycling leaders will provide a free-of-charge solution for the recycling of vape pens, cartridges and batteries to cannabis retailers

Greentec, Auxly to provide new solution for recycling of vape pens, cartridges and batteries to cannabis retailers. (Credit: CDC on Unsplash.)

Auxly Cannabis Group has collaborated with Greentec, a certified electronic waste (E-waste) company, on an industry-wide vape recycling programme for all cannabis retailers.

Under the partnership, Auxly and Greentec’s E-waste recycling leaders will provide a free-of-charge solution for the recycling of vape pens, cartridges and batteries to cannabis retailers.

The initiative is led by Kolab Project, an Auxly’s cannabis brand that is dedicated to providing a curated selection of cannabis products while championing arts, culture and design.

The project aims to connect with those who are active in the cannabis category that has an appreciation for the positive impact that art, culture and design have on humanity.

Greentec uses advanced technologies to safely process e-waste and recover rare-earth metals.

The E-waste recycling bins to be available in Spiritleaf and Superette stores this summer

Auxly CEO Hugo Alves said: “We are so proud to partner with Greentec – a leader in environmentally responsible e-waste recycling – to offer this important vape recycling solution to the entire industry.

“Building on our introduction of 100% biodegradable vape and pre-roll-packaging, this Kolab Project vape hardware recycling initiative furthers our efforts to improve environmental stewardship within the cannabis industry, and we look forward to working with Canada’s retail community and consumers to roll-out this program nationally.”

The firm said that the Spiritleaf and Superette stores will have the Kolab Project-branded E-waste recycling bins available later this summer with many other retailers joining the programme in the coming months.

The recycling bins will accept vapes, cartridges and batteries from all licensed producers.