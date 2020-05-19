The Done with IT mail-in programme enables SER to offer certified recycling services from their certified R2 facility in Madison

SER has joined TERRA's electronic recycling programme. (Credit: beear from Pixabay)

Synergy Electronics Recycling (SER) has joined the Electronics Reuse & Recycling Alliance’s (TERRA) Done with IT mail-in recycling programme to minimise electronic waste (e-waste).

SER has joined the programme to offer certified recycling services from their certified R2 facility in Madison, North Carolina.

Via Done with IT programme, TERRA offers recycling options to the entire continental US and Canada from its international network of e-Stewards and certified R2 facilities.

TERRA president and CEO Steven Napoli said: “While the electronics recycling industry has been deemed essential, most e-waste recycling programs have been suspended.

“Done with IT offers e-waste recycling and ITAD services from the nation’s best recyclers for both businesses and consumers without the need for physical contact.”

The Done with IT programme also enables city, county and state governments to extend e-waste recycling options to their residents

The Done with IT programme facilitates the shipping of used electronics via ground transportation.

The shipments are said to average between two and eight days for delivery, which enables to neutralise the time for potential surface contamination on retired electronics.

According to the company, the recycling boxes will also be quarantined within TERRA’s network of secure facilities for a time determined by industry best-practices, based on the requirement.

The Done with IT programme also supports city, county and state governments to extend e-waste recycling options to their residents via community member programme.

SER president Jason Price said: “Adapting to a changing world requires innovation and a quick response.

“Sponsoring the Done with IT program will allow us to immediately expand our e-waste and ITAD service options during this crisis.”

In January, Corporate eWaste Solutions (CEWS) has joined the TERRA to provide electronics recycling options for residents of Arizona, California and Nevada.