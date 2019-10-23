The company looks for solutions to improve sustainability, such as the microperforation which extends the shelf-life of fruits and vegetables

Image: Comexi has developed modular solutions for S1 slitter range in recent years. Photo: courtesy of Comexi.

Comexi, a global leader in the flexible packaging industry, has the most sophisticated slitting and rewinding machines, and it is constantly innovating in order to satisfy the most demanding needs of its customers and final consumers.

The company offers high value solutions thanks to its expertise in laser, such as microperforation, QR codes, easy-open windows, among others, which give converters the turn-key solution and the added benefit of making life easier for the packaging end user.

In recent years, Comexi has developed modular solutions for S1 slitter range, allowing greater automation of both, the slitting process and the process which immediately follows. This can be the case of conveyors, labelling, weighting, bagging, and palletizing. The result is the optimization of the process and increase of the customer’s production.

In many cases, the slitter is the final step of the converting process and the last to be in contact with the reels. However, it will still go through a few changes before reaching the final customer. All this post-converting processes, most of which are related to traceability and protection, can significantly undermine the effectiveness of the company if not handled properly. Connecting the dots between these processes, through customized automated solutions, can lead to a significant increase in productivity.Mainly this is due to the reduction of downtimes.

Uptime can also improve through the integration of online-finishing processes with the slitters. Comexi’s laser technology facilitates the creation of easy-open applications in some packages without adding any extra processes. There is an unimaginable number of alternatives, such as scoring triple-opening lines, shapes, etc. Additionally, the system allows to create window effects in the package allowing the end consumer to see the contents within the packaging. This creates a more reliable brand perception with a natural and homemade touch. Many brands have used the laser process to communicate this idea by creating a clear plastic film window on a laminated paper pouch.

Concerned about everything related to sustainability, Comexi seeks solutions which contribute to improving the environment. One of these solutions is microperforation, which extends the shelf-life of fruits and vegetables. Recent studies show that approximately 30% of food is thrown away because it has spoiled, particularly fruits and vegetables. The FPA (Flexible Packaging Association) recently published various studies that indicate the extension of shelf-life as a result of suitable flexible packaging with MAP (Modified Atmospheres Packaging): the shelf-life of packaged green beans and grapes increases from 7 to 19 days and 7 to 70 days respectively. The creation of MAP relates to microperforation, a solution that is also developed with laser integrated with a slitter.

Progressively, the Comexi Slitting Business Unit is incorporating all the benefits of Comexi Cloud, the most comprehensive online platform in the market to visualize, compile, analyse, and store data. Comexi Cloud is composed of an array of digital services linked to machines and the data these machines generate. Looking towards the near future, Comexi’s objective is to have this platform as the gateway for artificial intelligence, and help customers operate machines with increasing efficiency.

Source: Company Press Release