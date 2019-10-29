August Faller can print codes on folding cartons and labels as required by Russian law starting in 2020

Image: August Faller prints Russian crypto codes on pharmaceutical packaging. Photo: courtesy of August Faller Group.

Packaging specialist August Faller is providing pharmaceutical packaging with crypto codes for the customers in Russia.

As per the law, pharmaceutical products suppliers must place crypto codes on their products from 1 January 2020 in the Russian market.

August Faller has optimised its manufacturing capacity for the printing of codes on folding cartons and labels.

The Russian law requires crypto codes with a data density of up to 44 x 44 modules for identification, verification and tracking of pharmaceuticals and other products.

According to the company, the data quantity is greater than with the serialisation stipulated by EU countries.

The new codes include verification part, in addition to the GTIN and serial number

August Faller has focused on addressing the issue through investing in the software and hardware required for printing the crypto codes.

The company has purchased a higher-resolution camera system for grading, enabling to print the Russian codes on folding cartons and labels.

In addition to the GTIN and serial number, the new codes comprise of verification part, including verification key and digital signature.

The verification part with its crypto key has been designed to make product counterfeiting more difficult, said the company.

August Faller also noted that manufacturers now have a competent contact partner for all matters about packaging in the Russian market.

In July this year, August Faller unveiled a new digitised folding carton prototype, Medical Prescription, for pharmaceutical packaging.

The new smart packaging prototype is integrated with electronics to improve compliance and help patients in easily handling their medication intake.

The new packaging solution, which features a small e-paper display and electronic controls (buttons), counts down the tablets, reminds the patient of the time to take them and provides alerts when it is time to order a new prescription.

August Faller provides secondary pharmaceutical packaging such as folding cartons, leaflets, labels and combination products.

The company also offers logistics services, supply chain management and packaging services for the customers in the pharmaceutical and health care packaging sectors.