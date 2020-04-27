Astrografe has acquired the new Screen Truepress L350UV+LM system, after five years of successful operations with Screen’s L350 label system

Astrografe has invested in Screen L350UV+LM label printer. (Credit: Screen Graphics and Precision Solutions)

Portuguese label specialist Astrografe has invested in Screen Truepress L350UV+LM system to boost its production capabilities.

The company has installed Screen’s new label printer to meet demand in crucial markets for flexible and certified low migration printing applications.

The Portuguese label firm has purchased the Screen Truepress L350UV+LM system, after five years of successful operations with Screen’s L350 label system.

The Truepress Jet L350UV+LM printer features a new nitrogen purge mechanism

The Truepress Jet L350UV+LM printer is provided with a new nitrogen purge mechanism. The presence of oxygen will help eliminate the ink curing.

The system’s advanced technology will enable to minimise the density to advance curing. In addition, the printer’s low migration inks are in line with uPIA Exclusion Policy for Printing Inks & Related Products, Swiss Ordinance, and Nestlé Guidance.

Astrografe manager Marco Cardoso said: “We replaced our first Screen inkjet system with the newest, innovative L350UV+LM to meet our customers’ demand for specialised labels, such as certified low migration food labels for the organic food industry.

“Since installation, we’ve found that this new system has helped us open new markets, and even win new customers while other companies are struggling to survive.”

Founded in 1980, Astrografe provides label printing solutions for the customers in the Portuguese organic food industry and the ink sector.

Based in Loures near to the north of Lisbon, the company has expertise in offering food packaging solutions, as well as other products ranging from calendars, stickers, mouse pads and postcards.

In September 2019, Papier-Schäfer invested in Screen Truepress Jet L350UV+LM press, which is claimed to be the first of its kind press in Germany.

The Truepress Jet L350UV+LM press has been installed at Papier-Schäfer’s facility in December to meet the requirements of the customers and expand its application offering into the food labels market.