Arjobex has acquired German company MDV Group. (Credit: Adam Radosavljevic from Pixabay)

Arjobex Synthetic Papers has closed the acquisition of MDV Group, a German manufacturer and coater of speciality papers and films.

Arjobex purchased 100% shares of the MDV with the support of its shareholder, Prudentia Capital, a French private equity firm.

MDV manufactures and coats speciality papers and films for the print, packaging, medical, sign/display and building industries.

MDV main shareholder Ashok Krishna said: “With Arjobex, we have found the ideal investor to make MDV group even more successful and international.”

With two coating facilities in Germany and one HDPE blown film manufacturing facility in the UK, the company markets its products under brands such as Fluolux, Robuskin, JetPrint, and Satinex.

MDV has three operating entities, including MDV Papier-und Kunststoffveredelung, Reisewitz Beschichtungsgesellschaft and Tech Folien.

With headquarters in France, the new entity will employ around 280 staff across six manufacturing sites in Europe and the US. It is expected to have a consolidated revenue of around €65m.

Arjobex CEO Arnaud Roussel said: “MDV perfectly fits the Arjobex core business of producing sustainable speciality substrates for niche and growing markets and will benefit from our strong international sales and marketing network in the US and Asia.”

Arjobex is engaged in the production and marketing of sustainable synthetic paper under the Polyart brand name for the print, tag and label industry.

The company provides customisable products to a range of specialised printing companies, converters and distributors with end-markets such as sheet fed offset, digital printers, pressure-sensitive converters, paper merchants, security printers/solution providers, blown in-mould label converters and stationary converters.