The new white shell beverage end provides a bright and contemporary finish for the cans

Image: Ardagh has introduced new white shell beverage end for cans. Photo: courtesy of Ardagh Group.

Metal and glass packaging solutions provider Ardagh Group has expanded its recyclable coloured beverage ends with the introduction of a new white shell.

The company first provided the white coloured shell as a specific customisation for Bavarian craft beer company AND UNION, while it is now available to all customers seeking a bright and contemporary finish for their cans.

AND UNION CEO Henning Madea said: “We’re proud to have been the first to use Ardagh’s new white shells. When we were conceptualising our packaging design back in 2016, we were looking to evoke a clean, uncomplicated and ultra-modern message, and Ardagh delivered with the white Coloured Shell/ black Coloured Tab combination.”

The white shell can be used in combination with any tab from Ardagh’s existing colour range

Ardagh’s catalogue of beverage end options includes a range of colours and finishes for both the shell and the tab.

The customers can match any tab from Ardagh’s existing colour range with the white shell in combinations to achieve a sleek or an eye-catching contrast.

The white shell, which matches all the size specifications of the other shell options, can run at standard speeds on the filling line

Ardagh Group’s European metal beverage division sales director Dirk Schwung said: “The white shell was a real success for the AND UNION cans, and now we’re delighted to be making it part of our Coloured Shell range.

“We’re always looking to innovate to meet customer needs, not only technically but with aesthetics and branding too.”

In July this year, Ardagh has launched a new version of embossed cans for AB Inbev’s Belgian beer brand, Jupiler.

The latest version features debossed flutes that reflect the design of the Jupiler glassware as well as provide a functional benefit.

Employing more than 23,000 people, Ardagh operates more than 100 metal and glass production facilities in 22 countries.