Metal and glass packaging solutions provider Ardagh Group has launched a new version of embossed cans for AB Inbev’s Belgian beer brand, Jupiler.

Image: Ardagh Group’s cans designed for Jupiler beer brand. Photo: courtesy of Ardagh Group.

Ardagh said that the challenge of replicating the distinctive flutes of Jupiler’s glassware in an embossed can has led to innovations in new tooling.

The tools allowed the firm to render embossed designs with greater definition, creating new branding opportunities for the Jupiler beer brand.

Ardagh produced 33cl and 50cl cans that were debossed on their lower halves for the Jupiler brand in 2014.

The packaging firm said a statement: “The success with which these cans echoed the glassware’s characteristic ribbing, which is a key part of the brand’s identity in the Benelux countries, was reflected both in Jupiler’s sales and its invitation to update the design for 2019.”

The latest version features debossed flutes that reflect the design of the Jupiler glassware as well as provide a functional benefit.

Ardagh Group European Metal division product application manager John Reed said: “Pressing a design into a can wall just 0.1mm thick, has to be done judiciously, and in the right areas. There’s no handbook for this.

The firm said it has used tooling capable of combining both definition and depth to create a debossed can with detail referencing the Jupiler fluted glass while meeting ABI’s colder-for-longer concept.

The Jupiler cans, instead of being printed with a solid red, exploit the reflections of their bare, embossed aluminium to create a premium feel and a striking appearance, Ardagh noted.

John added: “The embossing market had been dormant for the past couple of years, but it’s back in vogue again, especially among brewers.

“Brewers are looking to create a premium brand for their beers. The production innovation which resulted from the Jupiler project has wider benefits as it gives us the opportunity to take a fresh look at embossing and allows us to create more complicated designs while still achieving strong stand-out.”

