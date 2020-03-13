The black-background can is decorated with a barley-and-hops design in the colours of the diversity rainbow

Ardagh has designed new cans for R for Diversity’s craft beers. (Credit: Ardagh Group S.A.)

Ardagh Group, a provider of glass and metal products, has designed a new can for French craft brewery R for Diversity for its blond beer.

The black-background can is decorated with barley-and-hops design in diverse rainbow colours in a bid to grab the attention of the consumers.

The six-colour rainbow logo, which is printed on the new can body, is set by the matte black effect of Ardagh, using a matte over varnish.

Ardagh said that a bold black shell and black tab on the beer can boosts the total impact of the crisp design.

Ardagh Group European Metal Beverage division HR director Heike Sroka said: “We support Daniel’s message of acceptance and celebration 100%.

“We love that R for Diversity beer is dedicated to everyone, no matter what your gender, sexual orientation or conviction, and as a global company that welcomes and values a large and diverse workforce, we’re completely inspired by this sensational can.”

The new sustainable aluminium can is lightweight, has a natural option to package and can be recycled easily.

Ardagh said that the design of the new beer can is ideal in the contexts, shatterproof and is quick to cool.

The new cans are available in many bars and retailers in Nice, Perpignan, Paris, Lyon, Grenoble and Gran Canaria in 33cl format and with a 50cl size in the future.

R for Diversity is planning to expand its business across European markets from next year.

Recently, Ardagh has signed a long-term supply agreement with Copper Cane Wines & Provisions to supply its 750ml wine bottles in the US.