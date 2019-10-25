The new fibre-based cutlery range has been designed to replace plastic-based cutlery

Image: AR Packaging, Bionatic will introduce fibre-based cutlery range. Photo: courtesy of ÅR Packaging Group AB.

Sweden-based AR Packaging has collaborated with foodservice distributor Bionatic to introduce sustainable fibre-based cutlery range.

The new fibre-based cutlery range has been developed to replace plastic-based cutlery, helping to reduce the impact on the environment.

Both consumers and member states have begun to start reconsidering multiple plastic packaging items on the market since the European Single-Use Plastics Directive (SUP) was launched. The plastic cutlery will be banned in the EU by 2021.

The partnership is planning to provide fibre-based spoons, knives and forks in full commercial scale by the end of 2020.

AR Packaging and Bionatic have developed a set of cutlery, which will offer strength, weight and barrier properties similar to plastic.

The new fibre-based cutlery is the first in a range of foodservice items to launch in the market. Later, the products such as fibre bowls, trays and containers will be launched into the market.

The new cutlery range is recyclable, repulpable, compostable, biodegradable, FSC certified, sourced from European wood and without any plastic content, said AR Packaging.

AR Packaging offers a range of folded, pressed and moulded fibre solutions to meet the varying requirements on the market. They can be used in various applications such as mixed salads, different types of fast food and ice cream.

AR Packaging innovation director Ralf Mack said: “With Bionatic we have a dynamic and entrepreneurial distributor of biobased packaging items for Quick Service Restaurants (QSR) on our side. They help to speed up processes and ensure product acceptance through direct consumer engagement.

Bionatic’s Michael Brink said: “Being one of the leading wholesalers of sustainable foodservice packaging we believe it is better to process renewable raw materials than to use finite resources.

“We are therefore delighted to cooperate with AR Packaging and be able to offer fibre-based solutions as the next generation of foodservice utensils.”

In August this year, AR Packaging member Flextrus has developed new packaging for Santa Maria brand owner Paulig, in a bid to reduce environmental impact.

Based in Lund, AR Packaging is a group of companies such as A&R Carton, Flextrus, CC Pack, SP Containers and AR Packaging Digital. The group employs 3,300 people and operates 19 factories in 11 countries.