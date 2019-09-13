Luminous is a premium and radiant metallised finish designed to deliver mirror-like colours while maintaining the product performance

Image: Aptar’s new illuminating metallised finish for closures. Photo: courtesy of AptarGroup, Inc.

US-based drug delivery and packaging solutions provider Aptar has introduced a new metallised finish, designed for hinged closure dispensers.

The dispensing tube features Luminous, a premium and radiant metallised finish designed to deliver mirror-like colours while maintaining the product performance.

Developed in partnership with Anomatic, the innovative technology is claimed to offer superior adhesion and flexibility on hinged closures.

Aptar said that the combination of its dispensing expertise with the metallisation prowess of Anomatic resulted in the ideal blend of functionality and beauty.

Aptar personal care regional market development vice-president Lisa Petersmark said: “Luminous provides our customers a new innovation at time when consumer engagement and shelf differentiation are very important. Luminous is an eye-catching, photo-worthy product finish that stands out while delivering the high quality dispensing Aptar is known for in the market.”

Luminous is available on 2” Purity R and Ultra Tube Top

The Luminous is made available on 2” Purity R and Ultra Tube Top in snap-on and threaded neck finishes.

Recently, AptarGroup has partnered with PureCycle Technologies to speed up the integration of Ultra-Pure Recycled Polypropylene (UPRP) into dispensing applications.

The advanced recycling process, patented by PureCycle, separates colour, odour and any other contaminants from plastic waste feedstock to transform it into UPRP resin with virgin-like properties.

The new recycling process is set to support the reuse of recycled plastics and make recycled plastics more accessible to companies willing to use sustainable, recycled resin.

Aptar claims that it is committed to reducing its impact on the environment and has all-plastic solutions that are recyclable and has developed a line of closures, available in North America and Europe, made with post-consumer recycled resin.

US-based Aptar is a supplier of a broad range of dispensing, sealing and active packaging solutions for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectables, and food and beverage markets.

Employing over 14,000 people, Aptar operates in 18 different countries.