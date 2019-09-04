The new recycling process is set to support the reuse of recycled plastics and make recycled plastics more accessible to companies willing to use a sustainable, recycled resin

Image: Aptar is planning to partner with PureCycle over the next three years. Photo: Courtesy of PureCycle Technologies.

US-based drug delivery and packaging solutions provider AptarGroup has partnered with PureCycle Technologies to speed up the integration of Ultra-Pure Recycled Polypropylene (UPRP) into dispensing applications.

The advanced recycling process, patented by PureCycle, separates colour, odour and any other contaminants from plastic waste feedstock to transform it into UPRP resin with virgin-like properties.

The new recycling process is set to support the reuse of recycled plastics and make recycled plastics more accessible to companies willing to use sustainable, recycled resin.

Aptar president and CEO Stephan Tanda said: “We are pleased to partner with PureCycle Technologies to introduce UPRP into our ever-growing portfolio of dispensing systems.

“Customers are seeking robust solutions when it comes to sustainable packaging, especially in the food and cosmetics markets, and we believe there are many applications for UPRP that will satisfy those unmet needs.

“This critical partnership further reinforces our commitment to supporting a circular economy where products and materials are reused or recycled and do not become waste.”

The advanced recycling process is developed and licensed by Procter & Gamble

Aptar is planning to partner with PureCycle, over the next three years, and provide feedback on the performance of resin during the transformation process, and help PureCycle prepare for the food grade requirements in Europe.

Under the partnership, Aptar is provided with access to the UPRP resin and is allowed to give suggestions and propose solutions to help customers achieve their sustainable packaging goals.

In addition, the partnership is expected to further strengthen PureCycle to identify more opportunities for a circular product life cycle across its value chain.

PureCycle Technologies CEO Mike Otworth said: “Aptar’s broad technical expertise, deep market knowledge, and operational preeminence in both the US and European markets will help PureCycle further accelerate our expansion into Europe.

“This is not only a technical validation of our process, but a commercial validation of our model that plastic waste is valuable and we as a society must act now to make plastics recycling a reality.”

Aptar claims that it is committed to reducing its impact on the environment and has all-plastic solutions that are recyclable and has developed a line of closures, available in North America and Europe, made with post-consumer recycled resin.