Alpla plans to use the Bopla’s expertise in the area of single-stage manufacturing technologies

Bopla’s operations in Les Franqueses near Barcelona, Spain. (Credit: ALPLA)

Austria-based packaging solutions provider Alpla has agreed to acquire Bopla, a Spanish manufacturer of plastic packaging, for an undisclosed sum.

Bopla uses the extrusion blow moulding and injection stretch blow moulding technologies to produce plastic packaging for customers, majorly from the cosmetics, personal and household care market segments.

Alpla seeks to strengthen portfolio

The acquisition is part of Alpla’s efforts to strengthen its portfolio in the cosmetics, personal and household care market segments.

To expand own product portfolio, Alpla is planning to use the Bopla’s expertise in the area of single-stage manufacturing technologies.

Employing 50 people, Bopla has operations in Les Franqueses near Barcelona.

ALPLA France and Iberia general manager Marc de Voogd said: “Bopla is well positioned in areas that belong to ALPLA’s core lines of business. We also want to make the most of the company’s many years of experience with single-step manufacturing processes to expand our portfolio.”

Alpla expects its production plant in Les Franqueses to benefit from the integration of the Bopla’s operation in Les Franqueses, upon completion of the deal.

In May this year, Alpla said it has expanded the production capacity of the PET recycling facility in Radomsko, Poland.

The company has installed a new rPET (PET regrind material) extrusion system at the recycling plant PET Recycling Team in Radomsko, to increase the facility’s capacity from 15,000 to 30,000 tonnes per annum.

The Radomsko facility, with around 90 employees, will manufacture 30,000 tonnes of flakes per year from post-consumer material.