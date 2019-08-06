The new narrow web printing press, which is fully equipped with ten flexo printing units, is designed to enable high productivity and print quality

Image: Officials from Gallus and All4Labels Lübbecke with new Gallus Labelmaster Advanced press. Photo: courtesy of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG.

Germany-based label printing firm All4Labels – Global Packaging Group has invested in Gallus Labelmaster Advanced flexo label press to boost its production capabilities.

The new narrow web printing press, which is designed to enable a high productivity and print quality as well as process flexibility, has been installed at All4Labels’ Lübbecke facility in January 2019.

Fully equipped with ten flexo printing units, the 10-colour conventional printing press is a modular production line for narrow web products.

All4Labels Lübbecke plant manager Matthias Michel said: “Because of our very good experiences with the first Gallus Labelmaster, installed at All4Labels Schweiz in October 2016, we decided for this modular label press at our production site in Lübbecke.”

All4Label aims to improve productivity of tube laminates with Gallus press

The investment in the new press is a part of All4Label’ effort to improve the productivity of tube laminates while reducing waste.

Michel added: “Due to short set up times and the high printing speeds of our new conventional printing press by Gallus we were able to increase our overall productivity significantly.”

Suitable for running a broad range of substrates, the Gallus Labelmaster Advanced has printing speeds up to 200 m/min, and a printing width of 440mm.

Michel further noted: “A further benefit of the Labelmaster we see in the ecological side: we save an impressive amount of production waste due to the short web path of only 1.4 metre between printing cylinders.

“This means that we now have less waste, subsequently lowered our costs for substrates as well as for waste disposal.”

The press allows the operators to use the flexo printing units either for colour printing, cold-foil or varnishing depending on the requirements.

All4Labels – Global Packaging Group serves local and multinational companies across all industries. It offers packaging solutions in the flexibles, sleeves, folding boxes, smart and security technologies areas.

Employing more than 3,000 people, the firm operates a global network of 29 production sites.

Last year, All4Labels München commissioned the Gallus’ ECS340 printing press to further expand its capacity and possibilities for printed products of self-adhesive labels.