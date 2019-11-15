Recyclable according to EN 13430 and now ok compost certified, Cristal and Cristalline offer alternatives to choose the best fitting end-of-life scenario for their packaging depending on the end-use application

Image: Ahlstrom-Munksjö receives OK compost certification for its transparent packaging papers. Photo: courtesy of Thanks for your Like • donations welcome from Pixabay.

Ahlstrom-Munksjö has received the OK compost HOME and OK compost INDUSTRIAL certifications from TÜV Austria for its Cristal and Cristalline ranges of transparent papers.

Whether used as transparent bread bags or paper window for fruits and vegetable sachets, Cristal and Cristalline product ranges are ideal materials to produce all-paper packaging solutions enabling consumers to quickly identify the products they buy.

Made of responsibly-sourced natural fibers, these translucent papers are renewable and biodegradable materials, safe for direct food contact. Recyclable according to EN 13430 and now ok compost certified, Cristal and Cristalline offer alternatives to choose the best fitting end-of-life scenario for their packaging depending on the end-use application.

This OK compost certification is a good example of Ahlstrom-Munksjö’s capabilities to develop fiber-based solutions made of renewable materials helping brand owners and retailers to contribute in a more sustainable everyday life.

OK compost HOME and OK compost INDUSTRIAL certifications confirm that CristalTM and CristallineTM transparent papers can be composted at home and in an industrial facility. This certification will facilitate the process of Ahlstrom-Munksjö’s customers willing to obtain the OK compost Label for their final products. The OK compost Label is internationally recognized according to the EU standard EN13432. All tests have been carried out with a strict independent laboratory certified and accredited to ISO 17025.

“The use of transparent paper in packaging enables the food industry to effectively convey a value of trust in customers’ minds. In addition, the strong sustainable attributes of Cristal and Cristalline will reinforce their eco-friendly brand image.” says Raphaël Bardet, Head of Business Line Food.

Supercalendered papers with an incredible smooth surface, Cristal and Cristalline product ranges are available in various level of transparency and offer a unique touch and feel to consumers. Used as sachet, bags or paper windows, main end-uses are food packaging, non-food packaging as well as graphics applications such as envelop windows.

In addition to Cristal and Cristalline product ranges, Ahlstrom-Munksjö manufactures many specialty papers dedicated to sustainable food packaging, baking and other industrial applications. End-uses include bakery, fast food, cheese, sweets, popcorn, fruits & vegetables, soap, pharmaceuticals, pet food, and more.

Source: Company Press Release