Okoa launched a Kickstarter for their innovative menstrual cup, Okoa Cup. Patent-pending features such as its thin triangle area, base, handle, curved rim, droplets, and tapered end mimic the pushing and pulling function of tampons, making it easy to make the switch.

Regarding the foundation for this design, Okoa founder Sophia Peterson stated, “Although I loved the idea behind menstrual cups, I struggled to find the perfect cup. Inserting and removing a cup quickly and effortlessly was one of my biggest priorities, so I decided to create my dream cup. I was used to using tampons in the past, so I wanted to create a cup that mimicked that application, making it easier for other women to make the switch as well.”

Environmental consciousness was also a main factor Peterson considered when designing both the cup and its packaging. Some of the eco-friendly features are:

Reduction of waste: 1 Okoa cup = 5,000-14,000 tampons

Reusability: Okoa cup lasts up to 10 years

Safe materials: 100% Medical-grade silicone, free of dyes and chemicals

Eco-friendly packaging: Okoa cup is packaged in a small, sturdy, recyclable paper tube

Okoa Cup’s Kickstarter offers a variety of rewards such as an Okoa cup with an eco-friendly pouch and collapsible cup cleaner, original art prints, tote bags, and a retail starter kit. The contributions received will go towards manufacturing and fulfillment, both utilizing sustainable practices. Orders are estimated to be shipped out beginning in January 2020.

“Our plan is to eventually make Okoa Cup accessible around the globe. Okoa is constantly innovating and has future products in the works. Our mission is to create eco-friendly, unique, and different products that make a difference in women’s lives,” explained CEO Sophia Peterson.

The word okoa means different in Hawaiian – øko/öko means eco in Danish, Norwegian, and German; Okoa cup is not only eco-friendly, but the design is unique and different compared to traditional cups, so the combination of the words eco and different represent the brand perfectly. With sustainable innovation as the backbone of the company, Okoa is revolutionizing women’s health, providing practical products for the modern woman.

Source: Company Press Release