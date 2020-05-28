The Evo XG 8 + 1 flexo printing press from Koenig & Bauer will be used by Zöllner-Wiethoff to print all kinds of wrapping paper

Officials from Koenig & Bauer and Zöllner-Wiethoff. (Credit: Koenig & Bauer AG)

Germany-based printing firm Zöllner-Wiethoff has purchased a CI flexo printing press from Koenig & Bauer to boost its production capacity.

Scheduled to be operational in early 2021, the ultramodern Evo XG 8 + 1 press will be used by Zöllner-Wiethoff to print wrapping paper of all kinds.

Zöllner-Wiethoff owner and managing director Jürgen Popp said: “We attach particular importance to the ecological and quality aspects of our products.

“The Evo XG is here precisely the kind of machine we were looking for. We are convinced that we have made the right decision and that we will now be able to further strengthen our position European market leaders.”

Evo XG flexo press offers production speed of up to 600 m/min

Claimed to be highly automated, the Evo XG flexo printing press features advanced technologies and has production speeds of up to 600 m/min.

Koenig & Bauer said that the press is equipped to comply with the German company’s operations including printing with water-based inks on a wide range of different papers such as papers with a high proportion of recycled fibres, and with a diversity of designs.

Koenig & Bauer Flexotecnica senior sales manager Arno Vogelhuber said: “We accepted the challenge posed by the customer’s special requirements and, over the course of the project, have demonstrated that we are the ideal partner for Zöllner-Wiethoff.

“Presses from Koenig & Bauer stand for sustainability, quality and performance on the basis of an optimally suitable technical equipment.”

Recently, Trioplast Nyborg, part of the Trioplast Group, invested in Koenig & Bauer’s Evo XG 8 LR flexo printing machine to conduct large print jobs for industrial packaging.