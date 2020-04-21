Trioplast Nyborg will deploy the Evo XG 8 LR machine for printing polyethylene films for industrial packaging

Trioplast Nyborg has invested in Koenig & Bauer’s Evo XG 8 LR flexo printing machine. (Credit: Koenig & Bauer AG)

Trioplast Nyborg, part of the Trioplast Group, has purchased an Evo XG 8 LR flexo printing machine from Koenig & Bauer to enhance its production capabilities.

Trioplast Nyborg will use the Evo XG 8 LR machine for printing polyethylene films for industrial packaging.

Koenig & Bauer DK sales and service director Håkan Rundén said: “This was a great team effort. The colleagues from Koenig & Bauer Flexotecnica supported us perfectly in the consulting process and implemented all special customer requirements.”

Koenig & Bauer’s flexo printing machine delivers a maximum repeat length of up to 1400mm and a print width of a maximum 1650mm on the wide web.

The company designed the Evo XG 8 LR flexo printing machine to conduct large print jobs for industrial packaging applications. It is expected to be operational in the second quarter of 2021.

According to Koenig & Bauer, a further larger press, Evo XG 10 LR, will also be ordered in 2021.

The Evo XG series includes automated CI flexographic printing machines for effective processing of a range of films, papers, and cardboards at production speeds of up to 600 m / min.

Koenig & Bauer Flexotecnica CEO Luigi Magliocchi said: “After the unrivalled printing results achieved in Italy on the Evo XG printing machine, we are pleased that Trioplast continues to rely on Koenig & Bauer as a reliable partner and wants to realize future growth with us.”

In May 2019, Marrs Printing & Packaging invested in Koenig & Bauer Rapida 106 press to ensure brand integrity and improved quality printing.

With more than 1,200 employees, Trioplast is involved in the production of sustainable and cost-efficient packaging solutions based on polyethylene film.

The company has production facilities in Sweden, Denmark, the Netherlands, and France.