Yusung Pack has installed new Comexi SL2 laminator. (Credit: Comexi)

South Korea-based plastic packaging manufacturer Yusung Pack has installed a second Comexi SL2 laminator to boost its production capabilities.

Featuring advanced controls, the Comexi SL2 is said to be an ideal short and medium run laminator for a wide variety of materials.

Designed to adhere to productivity concepts and operation simplicity, the Comexi SL2 is also suitable for solventless lamination.

The Comexi SL2 features an exclusive applicator head design, which includes complete motorisation, metering sleeves usage and the option of integrating automatic change turrets.

Yusung Pack CEO Hong Inseok said: “We have chosen Comexi because we believe, in comparison to market competitors, it provides us with more security.

“We are constantly studying environmentally friendly methods to manufacture packaging. As a result, this has led us to choose the Comexi SL2 laminator.”

Yusung Pack is involved in the manufacturing of plastic packaging for household goods, food, cosmetics, and facial masks. In 2017, Yusung Pack purchased its first Comexi SL2 laminator.

Yusung Pack, which serves customers such as LG Household & Health Care, CJ and Kyochon, was established in 2007 in a small factory with five employees.

With around 50 employees, the company is now planning to open a third facility to better serve its customers.

