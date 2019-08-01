Xeikon has gathered a wealth of knowledge on the key success factors in implementing digital production

Image: Xeikon will present 4 live production solutions at Labelexpo Europe 2019. Photo: courtesy of vixrealitum from Pixabay.

Xeikon will also introduce its latest advisory tool ‘TRANSFORM’ sharing the company’s deeper understanding, experience, and valued digital printing expertise with the international label community.

Xeikon can offer printers and converters insights into different ways of transforming a label printing business into a business for the future.

Starting now and in preparation for the show, visitors to the website transform.xeikon.com can consult Xeikon and get advice on the ideal digital set-up for their business by simply answering a few questions. As a pioneer in full color digital label printing, Xeikon has gathered a wealth of knowledge on the key success factors in implementing digital production.

Over the four days of Labelexpo, Xeikon will exhibit on the Flint Group stand 5C28 and feature a wide portfolio of digital label printing solutions, including entry level as well as high productivity production lines from start to finish. There will be demonstrations on the latest innovative power of Xeikon’s X-800 workflow tools driving a number of digital presses using both inkjet and toner technologies and demonstrating food safety for flexible packaging and stand up pouches.

Filip Weymans, Xeikon’s VP Marketing states, “Looking at today’s consumer-driven trends and the evolving diversity in consumer behaviour, label printers and converters are confronted with a number of challenges. They face varying run lengths, increasing numbers of jobs, long runs over many versions, personalisation, and just-in-time delivery requirements while still running their operational costs effectively. Digitising their print manufacturing process helps them to address these challenges. With ‘TRANSFORM’, we provide a tool that guides business owners in this transformation process.”

“Xeikon has over 30 years of experience in developing digital technologies for the label industry,” continues Weymans. “We have the deepest market understanding allowing us to offer label converters tailored advice on how to start with digital or optimise existing digital production. By just asking five simple questions related to their business, we provide personal advice that can set them on the right track to choose the ideal configuration for their business strategy out of almost 200 possible digital label production setups.”

Digital printing configurations

With TRANSFORM as a must-see, Xeikon will be operating a selection of popular configurations throughout the show:

Label Discovery Package: an entry-level solution addressing 90% of all end-user label applications

Xeikon CX500: addressing high-end food and wine label printing

Xeikon PX3000: the ideal solution for health & beauty markets and high-performance durable label printing

Xeikon aXelerate: helping printers and converters to go the extra mile

Xeikon will also be a key participant in Labelexpo’s Flexible Packaging Arena. There, it will showcase its digital pouch-making solution involving full color print and lamination for food packaging, both in the Brand Innovation Showcase and in the Sustainability Insight Café. Xeikon will also contribute to the Label Academy Masterclass.

Xeikon, a division of Flint Group, will be present on the Flint Group stand C28 in hall 5. Visitors to this booth will discover how the “Flint Group Label Factory” offers an unmatched product and services portfolio that covers all steps of the value chain for label printing, and addresses most industry needs. Flint Group presents technologies from four different product groups that encompass the latest developments in prepress and pre-production, through digital and conventional print and embellishments, converting and delivery. These include Flint Group Flexographic Products (flexographic and letterpress printing plates), Flint Group Narrow Web (inks for any narrow web printing technique), Xeikon (digital printing solutions), and ThermoFlexX (digital imaging for flexo and letterpress).

Source: Company Press Release