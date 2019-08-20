The collaboration aims to increase the percentage of recycled items by decreasing contamination in the recycling stream

Image: Blue bins will be used to collect recyclable items such as plastics, paper, metal and glass. Photo: courtesy of Greg Reese / Pixabay.

Paper and packaging solutions provider WestRock has collaborated with Atlanta Braves, an American professional baseball franchise, to increase sustainability practices across SunTrust Park, a baseball park in Atlanta, Georgia.

The partnership will work together to increase the percentage of recycled items by minimising contamination in the recycling stream.

Atlanta Braves president and CEO Derek Schiller said: “We are excited to partner with WestRock to further our environmental initiatives at SunTrust Park.

“The Atlanta Braves are committed to creating a sustainable ballpark, and our ability to divert waste to recycling at a high level would not be possible without the commitment of WestRock. This partnership directly reduces recycled materials from going into landfills.”

Recycling initiative of WestRock and Atlanta Braves

The new navy blue recycling bins, presented in partnership with WestRock and Coca-Cola, will be placed across the ballpark.

Blue bins will be used to collect and transport recyclable items such as plastics, paper, metal and glass to WestRock’s local material recovery facility.

The items will be sorted, processed and repurposed into new products such as paper-based packaging and youth jerseys at the facility.

The new recycling bins, which are placed conveniently across the stadium, have been designed to increase the total amount of material being recycled at the ballpark.

WestRock CEO Steve Voorhees said: “WestRock believes being part of a community means investing in programs and organizations that make tomorrow better for everyone.

“Through our partnership with the Atlanta Braves, we’re proud to contribute to sustainability efforts at SunTrust Park by minimizing the volume of recyclable products that are landfilled and turning more recyclable materials into new, innovative products.”

Based in Atlanta since 1966, the Braves are operating the franchise in Major League Baseball.

In May this year, WestRock acquired US-based UBS Printing Group, which is a speciality printing and packaging firm involved in the manufacturing of high impact cartons and related literature products.

The firm provides paper and packaging solutions to the customers across the world from locations in North America, South America, Europe, Asia and Australia.