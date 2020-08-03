The new Versalis Revive PS - Series Forever products are able to meet the requirements of multiple applications such as thermal insulation, non-food packaging and household items

Versalis to produce new solid polystyrene products. (Credit: Willfried Wende from Pixabay)

Versalis (Eni) and Forever Plast, a Italian company in the recovery and recycling of post-consumer plastic at European level, have signed an agreement to develop and market a new range of solid polystyrene products made from recycled packaging.

The new Versalis Revive PS – Series Forever products, polystyrene-based compounds containing up to 75% of recycled solid polystyrene, are able to meet the requirements of multiple applications such as thermal insulation, non-food packaging and household items.

The recycled polystyrene comes from separate household waste collection, including yoghurt pots and disposable dishes that will be supplied by the COREPLA network, the National Consortium for the Collection, Recycling and Recovery of Plastic Packaging.

With the Versalis Revive PS – Series Forever range, Eni’s chemical company expands its portfolio of products from mechanical recycling in addition to those based on expandable polystyrene (Versalis Revive EPS) and polyethylene (Versalis RevivePE) already on the market.

Source: Company Press Release