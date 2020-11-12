The new recycling facility holds the capacity to produce 14,000 tonnes of food-grade quality recycled raw material known as rPET

Veolia and AGS have partnered to build PET recycling facility in Abu Dhabi. (Credit: Maurice Angres from Pixabay)

Abu Dhabi-based Alliances for Global Sustainability (AGS) has collaborated with resource management company Veolia to develop a plastic recycling plant in the UAE.

The new food-grade polyethylene terephthalate (PET) recycling facility being built in Abu Dhabi is claimed to be the most advanced facility of its kind in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region.

Veolia Middle East to construct the new PET recycling facility

Veolia Middle East, the local subsidiary of Veolia, will construct the new recycling facility that can produce 14,000 tonnes of food-grade quality recycled raw material called rPET.

The facility will use advanced sorting technologies, as well as an efficient washing line and modern extrusion process to sort, shred and wash the PET before it is melted into regenerated raw material that can be used for food and beverage (F&B) packaging

Multiple Abu Dhabi and Federal stakeholders, including Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi, Tadweer and Khalifa Industrial Zone Abu Dhabi (KIZAD), are supporting the new PET recycling facility to improve the circular economy in the region and offer advanced solutions to the global sustainability sector.

The new facility, which will be built in KIZAD, will incorporate Abu Dhabi and the UAE’s waste management strategy to eliminate waste from landfill, improve recycling and boost the circular economy.

AGS founder and CEO Sheikha Shamma bint Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan said: “Through the development of this innovative facility, we aim to help consolidate Abu Dhabi’s position as a leader within the sustainability sector, while also further enabling a circular economy and encouraging habitual recycling.

“The economic impact of developing and operating this facility will be realised through both job creation and further opportunities in the emirate’s waste management sector. The results of this will showcase lucrative investment opportunities in Abu Dhabi to global markets.”

In November 2019, UK-based health, hygiene and home company Reckitt Benckiser (RB) collaborated with Veolia to advance the circular plastics economy.