RB and Veolia have announced a new joint partnership to accelerate the circular plastics economy

Image: Finish Quantum’s new packaging includes 30% recycled plastic. Photo: courtesy of Business Wire.

UK-based health, hygiene and home company Reckitt Benckiser (RB) has collaborated with resource management company Veolia to advance the circular plastics economy.

The partnership with Veolia will help RB to achieve its goal to make 100% of its plastic packaging recyclable and contain a minimum of 25% recycled content by 2025.

Veolia chairman and CEO Antoine Frérot said: “We are delighted to be collaborating with RB on this ongoing strategy to reduce their environmental footprint. We are working hand-in-hand with RB to develop packaging with greater recycled content and improved recyclability for the RB group’s consumers.”

RB and Veolia will continue their collaboration on designing for recyclability

In 2017, Veolia and RB have started working to enhance the use of post-consumer recycled plastic in RB’s packaging.

The new packaging for Finish Quantum is the first offering of the partnership. The packaging, which includes 30% recycled plastic, is grey in colour. According to Veolia, the new packaging does not include masking pigments or additives.

Both firms will work together to advance recyclability and maximise post-consumer recycled content.

A team of 20 experts from the two companies are involved in the development of enhanced collection systems, helping to accelerate the circular plastics economy. The move will help change consumer sorting habits and improve recycling from households.

RB Hygiene Home R&D and Sustainability executive vice president Fabrice Beaulieu said: “The partnership between Veolia and RB Hygiene Home brings together our complementary capabilities to drive a positive contribution to the circular economy.

“We have just started the journey by increasing recycled content and improving recyclability and are excited about the wider opportunities across our value chains.”

In May this year, Dutch flexible packaging producer and distributor LC Packaging and Veolia Netherlands have announced a strategic partnership to reduce flexible packaging waste globally.

The partnership aims to create a Circular Programme to focus on optimising the recovery and upcycling of flexible packaging after-use.