UPM Raflatac Forest Film label material has been developed in collaboration with UPM Biofuels using UPM BioVerno naphtha

Image: The wood-based polypropylene film will help brand owners to replace traditional fossil-based virgin materials. Photo: courtesy of UPM Raflatac.

Sustainable labelling solutions provider UPM Raflatac has expanded its product portfolio with the introduction of new wood-based polypropylene film.

UPM Raflatac, in collaboration with UPM Biofuels, has developed new Forest Film label material using UPM BioVerno naphtha, which is claimed to be 100% wood-based solution derived from sustainably managed forests.

UPM Raflatac’s new wood-based polypropylene film

The new wood-based polypropylene film will help brand owners to replace traditional fossil-based virgin materials, as well as meet their sustainability goals without any impact on product performance.

UPM Raflatac executive vice-president Antti Jääskeläinen said: “At UPM Raflatac, we support the circular economy by innovating circular labeling solutions, but that is not enough. We are aiming higher by making sure that the raw materials we use are as sustainable as possible.

“By replacing fossil-based raw materials with renewable ones we can ensure a truly sustainable packaging solution.”

To provide sustainable labelling solutions, UPM has collaborated with different players in the forest and packaging value chain.

The company is focusing on the development of alternative, circular and renewable labelling solutions, as it is one of the signatories of the Ellen MacArthur Foundation’s New Plastics Economy Global Commitment.

UPM is also working to replace fossil-based and non-renewable materials with renewable alternatives from wood-based biomass. It efficiently uses raw materials for the creation of new products and services based on wood fibre, biomolecules, residues and side streams.

UPM Biofuels vice-president Panu Routasalo said: “UPM Biofuels converts pulp production residue into renewable naphtha, a drop-in raw material for the chemical industry. Replacing fossil raw materials, it brings substantial climate and environmental benefits. This wood-based film is a great example of UPM’s brand promise in action.”

In June this year, UPM Raflatac introduced a new range of FSC-certified paper face stocks for the Americas market.

UPM’s new FSC-certified products comprise paper wine label materials, semi-gloss, thermal transfer and direct thermal solutions.