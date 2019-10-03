SmartCircle wash-off labelling solutions will help increase the recyclability of PET and reuse of glass packaging

Image: UPM Raflatac has introduced SmartCircle of wash-off labelling solutions in Europe. Photo: courtesy of UPM Raflatac.

Sustainable labelling solutions provider UPM Raflatac has introduced a new range of wash-off labelling solutions for the customers in the European market.

The new SmartCircle wash-off labelling solutions have been designed to increase the recyclability of PET and reuse of glass packaging.

UPM Raflatac’s SmartCircle wash-off solutions for returnable glass bottles

SmartCircle wash-off solutions will enable label materials to separate during the PET washing process.

The availability of quality recycled raw material will be increased due to the sinking of more clean and high-purity PET flakes to the bottom, helping to avoid the use of more virgin plastic.

According to the company, SmartCircle wash-off solutions for PET containers are recognised by recycling bodies across the world, including the Association of Plastic Recyclers (APR) and the European PET Bottle Platform (EPBP).

The company combines its wash-off adhesives with a post-consumer recycled (PCR) liner for increased sustainability.

SmartCircle wash-off solutions for returnable glass bottles provide a premium look, which resists moisture during product use, an also separates cleanly and easily in standard industrial washing processes.

This aspect facilitates unlimited reuse during the bottle’s lifetime, enabling producers to improve their brand’s value by switching to self-adhesive labels.

UPM Raflatac sustainability manager Oona Koski said: “There is a global drive to reduce, reuse, and recycle packaging materials consumed in food, beverage, home and personal care end-uses. Innovative solutions are needed to move towards a truly circular economy.

“Our SmartCircle wash-off labelling solutions are designed to support companies wanting to achieve their sustainability goals and enhance their brand value.”

In August this year, UPM Raflatac has launched new wood-based polypropylene film, which will help brand owners to replace traditional fossil-based virgin materials, as well as meet their sustainability goals without any impact on product performance.

UPM Raflatac, in collaboration with UPM Biofuels, has developed new Forest Film label material using UPM BioVerno naphtha, which is claimed to be 100% wood-based solution derived from sustainably managed forests.