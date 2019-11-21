The new labelstock slitting and distribution terminal has been developed to serve customers in the Ural region

Image: UPM Raflatac has opened a labelstock slitting and distribution terminal in Russia. Photo: courtesy of UPM.

Sustainable labelling solutions provider UPM Raflatac has opened a new labelstock slitting and distribution terminal in Chelyabinsk, Russia.

With two meter-wide slitting capabilities, the new facility enables the company to provide an expanded range of sustainable paper, film and specials products to the customers in the Ural region.

The new terminal compliments the Russian Terminal Network, which comprises facilities in St. Petersburg and Moscow region that opened in 2009 and 2011, respectively.

The new terminal confirms UPM Raflatac’s commitment to the Russian market and surrounding region

UPM said that the new facility will also further extend the service network and confirms its commitment to the Russian market and the surrounding region.

UPM Raflatac Russia sales director Alexander Sorokin said: “Our new terminal in Chelyabinsk takes us to a whole different level. Ural is the most developed industrial region in Russia and the opening of the new terminal will allow us to shorten our lead times as well as better serve the Volga, Siberia, Far East and in the future Central Asia regions.”

In February this year, UPM Raflatac also opened a new slitting and distribution terminal in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Johannesburg terminal was developed to supply sustainable paper, film and specials products to label converters in Sub-Saharan Africa.

In October, the company has introduced a new range of wash-off labelling solutions for the customers in the European market.

The new SmartCircle wash-off labelling solutions have been designed to increase the recyclability of PET and reuse of glass packaging.

With a global network of factories, distribution terminals and sales offices, UPM Raflatac provides paper and film label stock for consumer product and industrial labelling applications.

UPM Raflatac, which is part of UPM, employs around 3,000 people. It had reported sales of $1.9bn in 2018.

UPM operates six business units, including UPM Biorefining, UPM Energy, UPM Raflatac, UPM Specialty Papers, UPM Communication Papers and UPM Plywood.