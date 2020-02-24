UPM Raflatac Forest Film is claimed to be the world’s first and only wood-based polypropylene plastic label material

Vellamo’s bottles feature UPM Raflatac’s wood-based polypropylene plastic label material (Credit: UPM)

UPM Raflatac has provided its wood-based polypropylene plastic label material for Finland natural water brand Vellamo’s bottle.

Produced by Ice Age Water, Vellamo’s bottles will feature UPM Raflatac’s Forest Film label material, which is developed by using UPM BioVerno naphtha.

The BioVerno naphtha is a 100% wood-based solution that is sourced from sustainably managed forests.

The Forest Film wood-based plastic label material will help companies to achieve sustainability goals

Designed to replace traditional fossil-based virgin materials, the wood-based plastic label material will help companies such as Vellamo to achieve their sustainability goals without compromising on product performance.

Ice Age Water CEO Petteri Ahonen said: “Vellamo is one of Mother Nature’s perfect creations and we’re excited to share how we’ve taken great measures to ensure our unique taste, purity and sustainability for the health of our customers and planet by achieving a neutral carbon footprint across production, packaging and logistics.”

The label is also provided with UPM Raflatac’s RafMore smart label solution, which enables festival attendees to scan the label unique to every Vellamo bottle and access real-time product lifecycle and carbon footprint data.

Vellamo’s bottle with UPM Raflatac wood-based plastic label material has been launched in the US. It was exhibited at the 19th annual Food Network & Cooking Channel South Beach Wine & Food Festival presented by Capital One (SOBEWFF) from 19 to 23 February across Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties.

UPM Raflatac Americas films business director Daryl Northcott said: “This is an ideal collaboration and event to showcase how labels matter when it comes to sustainable packaging.

“Our collaboration with Vellamo is an excellent example of how we are labelling a smarter future beyond fossils by working together to have the first bottled product in any industry featuring our innovative UPM Raflatac Forest Film label materials.”

Recently, UPM Raflatac introduced new recycled content film labels for home and personal care, as part of its commitment to support the circular economy.