UPM Raflatac PE PCR White TC 85 label material is made using 30% PCR plastics from household waste

UPM Raflatac’s new recycled content film labels for home and personal care. (Credit: UPM)

Finnish self-adhesive label materials supplier UPM Raflatac has introduced new recycled content film labels for home and personal care, as part of its commitment to support the circular economy.

The new UPM Raflatac PE PCR White TC 85 label material has been developed to meet the growing demand from brand owners for recycled content in packaging materials.

The new label material is made a minimum of 55% post-industrial (PIR) plastics and 30% post-consumer recycled (PCR) plastics from household waste.

UPM Raflatac films segment manager Anniina Kujala said: “By introducing PE PCR White TC 85 to the market, we showcase our commitment to the circular economy and help brand owners and end-users achieve their sustainability targets.

“As the label material contains post-consumer recycled content from household waste and post-industrial recycled content, it reduces the use of virgin feedstocks and therefore saves natural resources, contributing to lower environmental impact.

“PE PCR White TC 85 can be recycled in standard plastic recycling streams, and gives applications an authentic look that reflects sustainability.”

UPM said that the new material, which is available for the home and personal care markets in Europe, helps brand owners reach their sustainability goals.

EU’s 2030 strategy aims to make all plastic packaging reusable or recyclable

The UMP’s new material complies with the European Union’s (EU) 2030 strategy to make all plastic packaging reusable or recyclable and also increase recycling to cover more than 50% of the EU’s plastic waste.

UMP, in a statement, said: “As one of the signatories to the Ellen MacArthur Foundation’s New Plastic Economy Global Commitment, UPM Raflatac is committed to offering labelling solutions with recycled content that are suitable for a variety of end-uses.

In December 2019, UPM launched new high-tack adhesive, new RP670, for film labelling in home and personal care and food applications.

Available in the EMEIA region, the new RP670 adhesive is designed for applications where a higher adhesion on demanding film labelling is needed.