With 75% alcohol resistance, the RRS4 adhesive enables to protect the disinfecting qualities of the wet wipes

UPM Raflatac has introduced new chemical resistant adhesive in APAC region. (Credit: UPM)

UPM Raflatac has launched a new chemical resistant adhesive for wet wipe labeling applications in the APAC region.

The RRS4 adhesive has been developed to be resistant to 75% alcohol, helping to protect the disinfecting qualities of the wet wipes when reopening and closing the package.

According to the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC), the disinfecting wipes must include around 70% of alcohol, helping to minimise the spread of the viruses.

The RRS4 adhesive provides long-lasting open-closure functionality

Part of the company’s dedicated adhesive family, the RRS4 adhesive delivers long-lasting open-closure functionality and facilitates quality visual branding.

UPM Raflatac RC12 adhesive, which offers high adhesion, is suitable to be used for packages needing a strong peel.

UPM Raflatac RC13 adhesive has been designed to facilitate a soft and opening, as well as deliver good resealing properties. In addition, UPM Raflatac RRS3 offers high chemical resistance.

In May, UPM Raflatac expanded its sustainable film labeling product portfolio with the introduction of new polyethylene (PE) film label.

Claimed to be the industry’s first wood-based PE label film, the UPM Raflatac Forest Film PE enables to reduce the use of fossil-based virgin raw materials in home and personal care labeling applications.

UPM Raflatac offers self-adhesive label materials and services. The company offers paper and film label stock for branding and promotion, informational labels, and labels with functionality.

With around 3,000 employees, the company has a global network of factories, distribution terminals, and sales offices.

UPM, the parent company of UPM Raflatac, operates across six business areas. UPM Biorefining, UPM Energy, UPM Specialty Papers, UPM Communication Papers, and UPM Plywood are the other businesses of the company.