UPM Raflatac has introduced new wood-based polyethylene label film. (Credit: UPM)

UPM Raflatac has expanded its sustainable film labeling product portfolio with the introduction of new polyethylene (PE) film label.

Claimed to be the industry’s first wood-based PE label film, the UPM Raflatac Forest Film PE enables to reduce the use of fossil-based virgin raw materials in home and personal care labeling applications.

UPM Raflatac films SBU vice president Timo Kekki said: “We want to bring value to our clients by offering a wide variety of sustainable alternatives to choose from. Examples of these include UPM Raflatac Forest Film PE and PP, the first wood-based film label materials on the market, and UPM Raflatac PP PCR manufactured from post-consumer recycled (PCR) plastic.”

UPM Biofuels and Dow have produced the new Forest Film PE label material

UPM Biofuels and Dow have collaborated to manufacture the new Forest Film PE label material. UPM BioVerno naphtha, the wood residue-based raw material produced by UPM Biofuels, is processed by Dow into bio-based plastic granules to be extruded into label film.

UPM Biofuels vice president Panu Routasalo said: “This new product shows the versatility of UPM BioVerno as a raw material. Crude tall oil, a residue of paper pulp production, is transformed into UPM BioVerno naphtha, which can be used as raw material for different kinds of plastics that helps brand owners meet their sustainability goals in packaging.”

Forest Film PE for labeling applications is the first product produced as part of the collaboration between UPM and Dow.

In 2019, Dow announced that it will commercialise bio-plastics offerings for the packaging and labeling industry made from a bio-based renewable feedstock.

Dow incorporated the wood-based UPM BioVerno naphtha into its slate of raw materials to serve as an alternative source for plastics production. The company uses this feedstock to manufacture different types of bio-based polyethylenes.

Dow biobased project leader Carolina Gregorio said: “Forest Film PE is another step in the right direction for sustainability in packaging. UPM is a world leader in sustainable biofuels and we are working together to accelerate the move towards sustainable plastics.”

Earlier this month, UPM Raflatac has introduced a new improved topcoat for all its PE and PP film products in the European market.