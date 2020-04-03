The initiative aims to unite the glass collection and recycling value chain and establish a programme for glass packaging that will result in more bottle-to-bottle recycling

UNESDA Soft Drinks Europe joins Close the Glass Loop initiative. (Credit: FEVE.)

UNESDA Soft Drinks Europe has joined the major industry stewardship programme, Close the Glass Loop platform, which was initiated by FEVE – the EU federation of container glass producers.

The initiative is an industry platform that aims to unite the glass collection and recycling value chain and establish a programme for glass packaging that will result in more bottle-to-bottle recycling.

The platform intends to achieve a post-consumer glass container collection target of 90% by 2030 and ensure that this is recycled back into the production loop to come back as new packaging.

UNESDA director general Nicholas Hodac said: “It is a strong initiative and a step in the right direction towards making Europe’s Economy Circular. Its objectives are in line with our theme of ‘Circularity works, let’s all give it a chance’, and we are glad to be involved in building its foundations.

“By contributing to an increased collection and endless recycling of glass packaging we help to drive sustainability throughout our value chain. Recycled glass is essential for the container glass industry. It means a more resource-efficient production process and more sustainable glass packaging solutions for our member companies.”

UNESDA members help to improve the collection and recycling of glass packaging

The company and national association members of Union of European Beverages Associations (UNESDA) will cooperate with national glass value chains across Europe in improving the collection and recycling of glass packaging.

FEVE said that the European Commission has called all consumer goods industries to collect, recycle and reuse packaging.

FEVE secretary general Adeline Farrelly said: “We are delighted to have UNESDA’s support and collaboration to reach the full potential of our circular economy model predicated on the endless recycling possibilities of glass.

“Soft Drinks are a key customer for our industry and are frontline in persuading consumers to recycle more and better together.”

