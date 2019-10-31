Screen is a major player in label printing, despite entering the market relatively late in 2014. The company has differentiated itself from its competitors thanks to both superior and consistent print quality, uptime and productivity, and support for a variety of substrates

Image: LM inks continue to be a major driving force behind the accelerated number of installations. Photo: courtesy of Screen Graphics and Precision Solutions.

Screen has confirmed the ever-increasing popularity of its Truepress Jet L350UV+ inkjet label printing systems with the announcement that 150 units have now been shipped worldwide. The company’s newest customer, Etimur, purchased a Screen Truepress Jet L350UV+LM, taking Screen to this landmark number.

As a result, following the initial release of its Truepress Jet L350UV series at the end of 2013, Screen has now been able to ship more than 150 systems by the end of August 2019.

Etimur is a Portuguese family-owned converting business with almost 30 years of experience operating mainly in the industrial label market, servicing customers worldwide. Citing the remarkable results produced by the press as well as high ink resistance, great colour accuracy and repeatability at above par speeds, Miguel Rainho, Manager and son of the converter’s founder, states: “We are extremely pleased with our decision. Not only due to the press itself but also with the Screen support staff and technicians, which gives us a lot of confidence for the future.”

The newest addition to this series of presses, the Truepress Jet L350UV SAI, which debuted at Labelexpo 2019, offers improved colour reproduction as well as superior scalability enable it to accommodate a wide variety of market needs.

“I believe achieving shipments of 150 units in such a small time period and the increasingly high levels of interest in our solutions represents our recognisable status as an industry leader in the labels sphere,” states Carlo Sammarco, Sales Director Packaging, Screen Europe.

“Our efforts have resulted in high customer satisfaction, leading to strong repeat orders and customer-driven referral marketing. We will continue to develop products and support networks that quickly respond to market needs. We will also continue to listen to our customers’ opinions and build trusting relationships with these customers as a priority.”

Source: Company Press Release