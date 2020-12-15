Affaba & Ferrari provides precision caps and closures for food and beverage and industrial product applications

TriMas has completed the acquisition of Affaba & Ferrari. (Credit: Gerd Altmann from Pixabay)

TriMas has completed the acquisition of Italian company Affaba & Ferrari, which designs and manufactures precision caps and closures for food and beverage and industrial product applications.

Based in Borgo San Giovanni, Affaba & Ferrari is engaged in the designing, development and manufacturing of precision caps and closures for food and beverage and industrial product applications.

The company supplies aseptic caps for juices, dairy products and sport isotonic/energy drinks, in addition to tamper-evident, child-proof, flex spout and other caps for food and beverage agrochemical and industrial sectors.

Affaba & Ferrari is expected to attain around €32m in revenue in the fiscal year 2020.

TriMas president and CEO Thomas Amato said: “Affaba & Ferrari will expand our existing food & beverage and industrial product lines, adding new product applications for consumer packaged goods and blue-chip industrial customers, and a state-of-the-art manufacturing operation to our European base.

“We welcome Silvia and Guglielmo Ferrari, the prior co-owners, siblings and children of the original founder, Rosanna Affaba, to TriMas and our family of businesses.”

In February this year, TriMas agreed to acquire Rapak brand and certain bag-in-box product lines and assets from Liqui-Box for an undisclosed sum.

Based in Bloomfield Hills of Michigan, TriMas is involved in the manufacturing and supplying of products for customers in the consumer products, aerospace and industrial markets. The company employs around 3,500 people in 11 countries.